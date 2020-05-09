SANDRA LEIGH HOLMES GLENN
On Monday, May 4, 2020. The beloved wife of Robert E. Glenn, Sr.; devoted mother of Robert E. (Stefanie) Glenn, Jr. of Fulton, MD, Marshall M. (Jennifer) Glenn of Deale, MD, Lesley E. (Brian) O'Donnell of Lothian, MD and Susan H. (Jerry) Brown of Chapel Hill, NC; sister of Michael (Debbie) Holmes and Milton (Debra) Holmes, Jr. all of Mullins, SC, and Damon (Jane) Holmes of Nichols, SC; grandmother of Karenna, Carlin and Casey Glenn, Abigail Brown, Jordan O'Donnell, Daevon, Isaiah and Delshawn Crampton, Jackson, Ashlyn, Brian, Jr. and Camryn O'Donnell and daughter of the late Georgia T. and Milton W. Holmes, Sr. Sandra's Memorial Service will be private due to current restrictions on public gatherings. A Celebration of her life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Hospice of the Chesapeake, 90 Ritchie Hwy., Pasadena, MD 21122 (hospicechesapeake.org
) or to the Lewy Body Dementia Assoc., 912 Killian Hill Rd. SW, Lilburn, GA 30047 (lbda.org
). Online condolences may be made at: