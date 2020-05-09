The Washington Post

Sandra Glenn

  • "Mrs. Sandra you were such a Beautiful Woman inside &..."
    - Elizabeth Wright
  • "She seemed to be a wonderful woman. A life well lived. My..."
  • "My deepest sympathy to the family of Sandra Glen. May you..."
    - N. S.
  • "My deepest sympathy to the family. May you be strengthen..."
    - washington
  • "Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time."
    - The Staff of Kalas Funeral Homes
Service Information
Kalas Funeral Home & Crematory
2973 Solomons Island Road
Edgewater, MD
21037
(410)-956-4488
Memorial service
Private
To be announced at a later date
Kalas Funeral Home & Crematory
Celebration of Life
To be announced at a later date
SANDRA LEIGH HOLMES GLENN  

On Monday, May 4, 2020. The beloved wife of Robert E. Glenn, Sr.; devoted mother of Robert E. (Stefanie) Glenn, Jr. of Fulton, MD, Marshall M. (Jennifer) Glenn of Deale, MD, Lesley E. (Brian) O'Donnell of Lothian, MD and Susan H. (Jerry) Brown of Chapel Hill, NC; sister of Michael (Debbie) Holmes and Milton (Debra) Holmes, Jr. all of Mullins, SC, and Damon (Jane) Holmes of Nichols, SC; grandmother of Karenna, Carlin and Casey Glenn, Abigail Brown, Jordan O'Donnell, Daevon, Isaiah and Delshawn Crampton, Jackson, Ashlyn, Brian, Jr. and Camryn O'Donnell and daughter of the late Georgia T. and Milton W. Holmes, Sr. Sandra's Memorial Service will be private due to current restrictions on public gatherings. A Celebration of her life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Hospice of the Chesapeake, 90 Ritchie Hwy., Pasadena, MD 21122 (hospicechesapeake.org) or to the Lewy Body Dementia Assoc., 912 Killian Hill Rd. SW, Lilburn, GA 30047 (lbda.org). Online condolences may be made at:
Published in The Washington Post on May 9, 2020
