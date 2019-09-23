

SANDRA Swan GUIDERA "Sandy"



It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Sandra "Sandy" Guidera or "Dee", as she was affectionately called by her granddaughters. After a courageous battle with cancer, Sandy passed away peacefully at her home in Washington, DC on September 17, 2019, surrounded by family and friends. Sandy was born in New York City in 1952 and raised in Bronxville, New York. She attended Bronxville High School, Pine Manor College in Brookline, Massachusetts, and the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. Sandy moved to Washington, DC in 1974 to begin her professional career before marrying her husband of 28 years on September 12, 1991. Sandy spent most of her professional career as a key executive at Recovery Point Systems, retiring in January 2015. Sandy will always be remembered for her kindness, generosity, warmth, loyal friendship to so many and finding or hosting fun events to enjoy with family and friends. Sandy's joys were visiting her favorite destination, Hilton Head, S.C., traveling, golf, challenging herself on stage performing in Hexagon and, most of all, enjoying time with family and friends. She was also an active member of the Kenwood Golf and Country Club and the Kenwood Women's Golf Association.

Sandy was predeceased by her beloved parents, Robert Babbage Swan and Margaret Kidd Swan, and her brother, Herbert Kidd Swan.

Left to cherish her memory, Sandy is survived by her beloved husband, Jim Guidera, daughter Caroline Guidera Dennin and her husband, James Dennin, of Bethesda, Maryland, son JG Guidera and his wife, Claire Guidera, of Towson, Maryland, granddaughters Brady, Sawyer and Kearney, brother, Bob Swan and his wife, Joanne Swan of Arlington, Virginia and numerous nieces, nephews and friends. Sandy's family offers its sincere gratitude to the medical staff at Sibley Memorial Hospital for their compassion and care. In lieu of flowers donations can be made in Sandy's honor to Lungevity Foundation at https://lungevity.org/for-supporters-advocates/support-our-work

A burial service will take place on Thursday, September 26, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Columbia Gardens Cemetery located at 3411 Arlington Blvd, Arlington, VA, 22201.