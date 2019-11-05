The Washington Post

SANDRA HALPRIN

SANDRA A. HALPRIN  

On Thursday, October 31, 2019, SANDRA A. HALPRIN of Silver Spring, MD. Beloved wife of the late Robert Halprin; devoted mother of Allan (Felix) Halprin and Sharon (Steve) Jaffe; loving sister of Stanley (Emily) Kaplan and sister-in-law of the late Bernie (surviving wife, Jackie) Halprin; dear grandmother of Brandon, Hannah and Emma. Funeral services will be held on Friday, November 8, 2019, 1 p.m. at Judean Memorial Gardens Chapel, Olney, MD. Interment following. Memorial contributions may be made to The Cleveland Clinic/Philanthropy Institute to support Heart & Vascular Research online: https://give.ccf.org/EternalSandy or, P.O. Box 931517, Cleveland, OH 44193-1655. Arrangements entrusted to TORCHINSKY HEBREW FUNERAL HOME, 202-541-1001.

Published in The Washington Post on Nov. 5, 2019
