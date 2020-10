Peacefully on October 12, 2020. Beautiful mother to Kevin Hamilton and Sharla Hamilton Lathan; and loving grandmother, daughter, sister, cousin and aunt. Sandra is also survived by a host of relatives and friends. Her Memorial Visitation and Service will be held November 2, 2020 at 3:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. respectively, at JB Jenkins Funeral Home, 7474 Landover Road Hyattsville, MD 20785. Expressions of sympathy will be donated to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital