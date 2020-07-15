Sandra Harris

Sandra Carolyn HarriS "Sandy"
Sandra "Sandy" Carolyn (nee Spencer) Harris, age 74 of Clarksburg, MD, passed away the morning of July 9, 2020 at her home due to complications from retroperitoneal liposarcoma. Born October 15, 1945 in Washington, DC, she was the daughter of the late Lillian Beatrice and George Leonard Spencer. She graduated from Lackey High School. After living in the DC metro area until 1981, Winter Haven, FL was her home for 31 years. Sandy retired as a Walmart department manager after more than 20 years of service. She spent the final eight years of her life in the loving home of her daughter, Megan, where she enjoyed playing card games with her granddaughters and helping with their homework. Sandy loved to garden, read, and spend time with her cats. She is survived by her three children, Joseph Proctor IV (Su), Melanie Proctor, and Megan (nee Proctor) Nguyen and her husband Han; two granddaughters, Isabella and Lillian; stepson, Dennis Cockrum (Sheila), and their daughter, Sarah; half-brother, Willard Carney (Mary); friends and other relatives. Sandy was predeceased by her brothers, George Leonard Spencer Jr., James Spencer, and Gerald Spencer; third husband Donald Cockrum and step-grandson Troy Cockrum. No services will be held. Please consider a donation in Sandy's memory to new.fmca.org
or curesarcoma.org
.