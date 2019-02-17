Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for SANDRA HAUN.



Sandra L. Haun



Born July 18,1943. Of Fairfax, VA lost her battle with cancer on February 13, 2019.

She retired from Fairfax County as a social worker.

She loved her travels to Africa, Alaska, Europe, the Caribbean and her most recent, the Grand Canyon.

Sandy was a generous, fun, caring, loving person who was devoted to her family and friends.

She leaves behind her three sisters; Gail Andrews,Linda Palmer and Connie Childress and many nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews and many long time friends.

She will be dearly missed and in our hearts forever.

Services will be held Friday, February 22, at Demaine Funeral Home, 10565 Main St, Fairfax, VA. Visitation from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Service following.