SANDRA E. HUDSON
Sunrise July 17, 1948 - Sunset August 1, 2019
Sandra transitioned peacefully on Thursday, August 1, 2019 at the age of 71. She is survived by her loving husband, Fred Hudson Jr; three children, Monica (Willie), Michele (David) and Jerome; eleven grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; a host of other relatives and friends. Her life will be celebrated Thursday, August 15, at The Temple of Praise, 700 Southern Ave. SE, Washington, DC 20032. Visitation will begin at 10 a.m., Service at 11 a.m. Interment, Lincoln Memorial Cemetery, Suitland, MD