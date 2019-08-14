The Washington Post

SANDRA HUDSON (1948 - 2019)
Service Information
J.B. Jenkins Funeral Home
7474 Landover Road
Hyattsville, MD
20785
(301)-322-2300
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
10:00 AM
The Temple of Praise
700 Southern Ave. SE
Washington, DC
Service
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
The Temple of Praise
700 Southern Ave. SE
Washington, DC
Notice
SANDRA E. HUDSON  
Sunrise July 17, 1948 - Sunset August 1, 2019  

Sandra transitioned peacefully on Thursday, August 1, 2019 at the age of 71. She is survived by her loving husband, Fred Hudson Jr; three children, Monica (Willie), Michele (David) and Jerome; eleven grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; a host of other relatives and friends. Her life will be celebrated Thursday, August 15, at The Temple of Praise, 700 Southern Ave. SE, Washington, DC 20032. Visitation will begin at 10 a.m., Service at 11 a.m. Interment, Lincoln Memorial Cemetery, Suitland, MD
Published in The Washington Post on Aug. 14, 2019
