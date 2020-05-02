

Sandra Lee Jordan "Sandy"



Of Rockville, MD, passed April 29, 2020, at the age of 80. She was born January 30, 1940, to the late Chester and Clarice Baker of Chicago. Sandy is best remembered as a long-time director of the Girl Scout summer day camp Camp Brighton Woods. Her passions were children, nature, and volunteerism. Sandy is preceded in death by her husband of 48 years, Dan B. Jordan, Sr.; her son, Dan B. Jordan, Jr.; and her sister, Beverly Suhrbier. She is survived by her sister, Diane Orgler (Jerry), daughters, Amy Eutsey (Dwayne) and Rebecca Zuberbier (Gregg), and daughter-in-law, Patti Jordan as well as by six grandchildren and many beloved nieces and nephews. A private funeral will be held May 4, for immediate family, with a celebration of life at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations are requested to the Girl Scout Council of the Nation's Capital or Hospice of Frederick County.