

Sandra S. Lebowitz



Passed away on March 23, 2020 at her home in Rockville, Maryland. She was born on March 8, 1934 in Washington, DC to the late Albert and Martha (Breuer) Schneider. Sandra was predeceased by her beloved husband, Paul H. Lebowitz and sister, Joan Plavnick Kaim. She was the loving mother of Lauren (Daniel Kuzminski) Beck, Peter (Kathleen Bialas) Sallee, Lawrence (Amy Driscoll) Lebowitz, Emily (Sean) Gallagher and Marci Lebowitz and grandmother of Spencer, Sean Jr., and Joseph.

Sandra earned both her Bachelor's and Master's degrees from the University of Maryland in Speech Pathology. She worked in Speech and Language and Special Education in Montgomery County Public Schools for over 30 years, retiring as Acting Director of the Department of Special Education. After retirement, she taught English as a Second Language to adults, Reading for the Blind, and participated in many adult courses offered by OSHER Life Long Learning Institute. Sandra enjoyed Book Club, theater, travel, and Chamber Music concerts during her retirement years.

The family wishes to express their gratitude to her wonderful caregivers of the last few years.

A celebration of Sandra's life will take place at a later date. Arrangements to be made by Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.