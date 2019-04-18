

SANDRA LEVENBOOK



Alessandra "Sandra" Levenbook died peacefully on February 12, 2019, at 94, while visiting her family in Quito, Ecuador. Sandra was born and raised in Bologna, Italy, and studied in Florence. Years later she received her MA in Middle Eastern History from the University of Maryland. She married Leo Levenbook in 1950 and moved to the United States, where they had one daughter. During their 60 years of happy marriage, Sandra and Leo lived, worked, and traveled throughout many countries of Europe, Asia, and Latin America. Sandra's passion was teaching, and she taught until she was 93. She worked for years in the Montgomery County High School system, specializing in Russian History and History of the Middle East. She also led student groups to Russia and coordinated the Washington DC CLOSE UP program. After retiring, Sandra continued to teach, first at ILR (Institute for Learning in Retirement) and then at OLLI (Osher Life Long Learning Institute). Her knowledge and enthusiasm for her topics inspired students from all walks of life. With her elegance, expertise, and gracious manner she touched the lives of many people. Sandra lived by her Italian motto:

"AMA LA VITA E SORRIDI AL DESTINO. ECCO IL SEGRETO DELLA FELICITA" (Love life and smile at destiny. This is the secret of happiness.)

Her daughter Leonore (Nini) with husband Rick, her grandchildren Oriana and Nicolas, her extended family, and her broad circle of friends and colleagues will always remember her with love and admiration.