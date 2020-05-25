

Sandra Roaden Lowery



Sandra Lowery of Nashville, TN, a devoted mother and wife, passed away on May 19, 2020 at the age of 70. Sandy was the proud mother of two children and "Mom" to everyone else she knew.

She grew up in White House, TN, and graduated from Middle Tennessee State University before becoming an elementary school teacher. She lived in many cities, always welcoming her family home for Christmas, her favorite holiday. In 2009, she married the love of her life, Jerry Lowery, and grew her family to include his two children and grandchild. She enjoyed traveling, reading, and participating in church.