

Sandra Lee Mohler Miller (Age75)



of Cedar Bluff, AL, formerly of Charles County, MD, died on Thursday, September 26, 2019 after experiencing a fall that triggered a fatal heart attack in her home in Alabama. She was born in Washington, DC, on October 12, 1942, the daughter of Donald Byard Mohler and Mildred Louise (Beane) Mohler.

Sandy grew up in Washington, DC where she attended Oxon Hill and Ballou High Schools. She then moved to Southern Maryland where she raised her family while managing financial books for the International Order of the Eastern Star. She retired in 1999 with more than 30 years of service. Throughout her life she volunteered in several ways to support her local communities. Along with her husband Dennis Miller, she was an energetic member of the Greater Waldorf Jaycees. She was also a member of the International Order of the Eastern Star: Trinity Chapter No. 33; and, Friendship Chapter No. 17. Sandy was an engaging grandmother who doted over her children, grand-children, and great grand-children. She was an enthusiast of researching her family history, volunteering in her local community, reminiscing about her childhood experiences and southern Maryland crabs feasts, and spending quality time with her family and friends.

In 1999, she retired from the DC Metroplex and moved to Cedar Bluff, where she was able to enjoy the company of her husband, family, and friends.

She is preceded in death by: her beloved husband Dennis Wayne Miller; her parents Donald and Mildred Mohler; her sister Carol Miller; and her son Scott.

She is survived by her sons Dennis Wayne II, Mark and his wife Bonney, and Matthew and his wife Jamie. Also surviving are four grandsons, one granddaughter, and three great grandsons. She will be greatly missed as well by her sister Donna, her brother Donald, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, and many nieces and nephews.

A service will be held on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at the Newburg Fire Department at 2 p.m., in Newburg, MD.

The family suggests, in lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to the , Johns Hopkins Oncology Center in Baltimore, the MedStar St. Mary's Hospital Cancer Care Infusion Center in Leonardtown, or the Hospice of St. Mary's County MD.