The Washington Post

SANDRA PAYNE (1949 - 2019)
Service Information
Marshall-March Funeral Home - Washington Cathedral Chapel
4217 Ninth Street, N.W.
Washington, DC
20011
(202)-723-1250
Graveside service
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Ft Lincoln Cemetery
3401 Bladensburg Rd.
Brentwood, DC
View Map
Notice
SANDRA GLENDA PAYNE  

Born November 17, 1949, in Chatham, VA to Earnest Payne and the late Lealin Payne. Sandra was called home to rest on Tuesday, May 28, 2019. In addition to her father, she leaves to cherish her memory her sister, Barbara Lambright; nephew, Nicholous Lambright; other relatives and friends. On Friday, June 7, friends may join the family at Ft Lincoln Cemetery, 3401 Bladensburg Rd., Brentwood, MD 20722 at 11 a.m. for a graveside service and interment. Services entrusted to Marshall-March Funeral Home of DC.
Published in The Washington Post on June 5, 2019
