SANDRA GLENDA PAYNE
Born November 17, 1949, in Chatham, VA to Earnest Payne and the late Lealin Payne. Sandra was called home to rest on Tuesday, May 28, 2019. In addition to her father, she leaves to cherish her memory her sister, Barbara Lambright; nephew, Nicholous Lambright; other relatives and friends. On Friday, June 7, friends may join the family at Ft Lincoln Cemetery, 3401 Bladensburg Rd., Brentwood, MD 20722 at 11 a.m. for a graveside service and interment. Services entrusted to Marshall-March Funeral Home of DC.