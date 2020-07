Or Copy this URL to Share



Sandra Lettitia Rutledge

On Saturday, July 4, 2020, Sandra Lettitia Rutledge departed this life peacefully at her home in Washington, DC. She is survived by her only child (daughter); Tené Rutledge-Batts (Jonathan); one grandchild, Ahjaé Nicole Batts. The Home Going service will be Friday, July 17, 2020; Viewing at 1 p.m. till Service at 2 p.m. at Stewart Funeral Home, 4001 Benning Road, N.E, Washington, DC 20019.



