On Tuesday, June 18, 2019, Sandra S. Sager of Silver Spring, MD, beloved wife of the late Irving Sager; devoted mother of Craig Sager and Debra Sager. Also loved by adopted family of Brad, Laurie, Heather, Rachael and Jason Stein. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, June 20, 2019, 10 a.m. at Hines-Rinaldi Funeral Home, 11800 New Hampshire Ave., Silver Spring, MD. Interment King David Memorial Gardens, Falls Church, VA. Contributions may be made to National Alliance on Mental Illness, "NAMI". Arrangements by Hines-Rinaldi Funeral Home, LLC under Jewish Funeral Practices Committee of Greater Washington contract.

Published in The Washington Post on June 19, 2019
