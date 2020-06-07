Of Fairfax, VA. Beloved mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and godmother, Sandy died peacefully with her son Brian by her side on June 4, 2020. Born on St Patrick's Day, 1946 in Huntington, WV, daughter of the late Theodore and Gladys Dean, she grew up in West Virginia and later Arlington, VA. She is preceded in death by brothers Rodney Dean and Steven Dean, and one sister, Eleanor Jones. Sandy worked for 37 years supporting the legal department at the US Department of Labor in Mine Safety and Health. She enjoyed spending time with her siblings and traveling with family, loved annual visits to the Outer Banks, and adored being a grandmother. She leaves a son, Brian Shannon and his wife Laura, granddaughter Bailey, and grandson Dean; four sisters, Dodi Palmer, Marilyn Johnston, Margie Peterson (Pete), and Susie McKinnon (Greg); as well as cousins, nieces and nephews, and a Goddaughter. A truly kind and generous soul, a friend, a mom, and "Grammy", Sandy will be sorely missed. Memorial services will be held at a later date. The online guestbook is available at