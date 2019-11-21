SANDRA S. SHULMAN
On Monday, November 18, 2019, Sandra Still Shulman of Chevy Chase, MD passed away peacefully. Beloved wife of the late Stephen N. Shulman; devoted mother of Harry (Annie) Shulman, Dean Shulman and John (Alison) Shulman; loving sister of Susan Millen (James); cherished grandmother of Harrison, Sabrina, Alexa, Zoe and Sam. Funeral services will be held Friday, November 22, 11:30 a.m. at Washington Hebrew Congregation, 3935 Macomb St NW, Washington, DC 20016. Interment will follow at Garden of Remembrance Memorial Park in Clarksburg, MD. Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.