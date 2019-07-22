The Washington Post

Entered into eternal rest on Monday, July 15, 2019. Beloved mother of Chris Smith (Carletta), Jerone Smith, Jr. and Karen Jones (Carlton). Also survived by eight grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; one brother, Joseph L. Smith, Jr.; a host of many relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by sister, Joanne Martin. Friends may visit with the family on Wednesday, July 24 at From the Heart Church Ministries, 5055 Allentown Rd., Suitland, MD from 10 a.m.until time of service at 11 a.m. Interment Cedar Hill Cemetery. Arrangements by HODGES & EDWARDS.

Published in The Washington Post on July 22, 2019
