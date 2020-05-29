SANDRA SZYDLO
Sandra Szydlo, 78, of Springfield, Va., passed away on May 21, 2020 at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center. Sandra was born in Chicago, Il. to Irene (Cys) and Oscar DiLallo on December 10, 1941. She married Robert Szydlo on May 11, 1963 in Lansing, Il. Sandra was an Army wife for 30 years and worked as a real estate agent for Richmond-American homes. Sandra is preceded in death by her parents and brother Darrell DiLallo. Sandra is survived by her husband Robert, daughter Stacy Blake (Gary), her grandchildren Chase, Catherine, and Carys, and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. Visitation, will be from 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday, May 30 at Demaine Funeral Home, Springfield, VA, (www.demainefunerals.com). Funeral services will be held at a date and time to be determined, with burial to follow at Arlington National Cemetery.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post on May 29, 2020.