Sandra Thomas

Sandra M. Thomas
Sandra Marie Thomas, died on July 6, 2020 in Charleston, WV. Surviving her mother, Sylvia Deane Dawson Thomas of Berkeley Springs, WV; her children, Dawson Thomas Luce and Eliza Marie Luce of Darnestown, MD; her life partner, Jeff Folsom of Helena, MT.She is preceded in death by her father, Seymour Richard Thomas; her brothe, Scott Richard Thomas.A Celebration of Sandra's Life will be held in 2021. Donations may be made in her name to Investigative Reporters and Editors at https://www.ire.org/donate
where they will be used to create mentoring opportunities in Sandra's name for new and young journalists.Arrangements are by Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory, Capon Bridge, WV.