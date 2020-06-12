SANDRA TROUP



Sandra Kay Troup

It is with deep sorrow and much love that we mourn the passing of our beloved mother, sister, and aunt, Sandra (Sandy) Kay Troup of Arlington, 62, on Sunday, June 7, 2020. She is survived by her two daughters, Jessica Marie Troup and Lydia Rae Troup, her sister, Teresa Wedding Kloster, and her beloved nephew, Rett Wedding, wife, Jackie, and their three sons, Rett, Ryder and River. She is predeceased by her parents, Paul E. and Fonda M. Wedding, and her brothers, Paul E. Wedding Jr., and Kenneth Ray Wedding. In addition to her immediate and extended family, she will be dearly missed by friends, colleagues and students at Ashlawn Elementary School where she performed many roles as an instructional assistant and library assistant over the past 15 years. Prior to that, she worked in network engineering at MCI. In addition, Sandy ran the Sunday nursery at Clarendon Methodist Church, tutored students privately, and provided after school care. She also sold her handmade jewelry. Sandy was born and raised in Arlington and attended Arlington Public Schools. A private memorial service will be held at Advent Funeral Home, 7211 Lee Highway, Falls Church VA on Saturday, June 13, followed by interment at the nearby National Memorial Cemetery at 7482 Lee Highway, Falls Church VA. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. The family wishes to thank doctors, nurses and staff at Capital Caring for their loving care of Sandy.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store