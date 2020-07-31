1/1
SANDRA WHEELER
SANDRA ANN WHEELER  
Passed away on Friday, July 17, 2020. Sandra was 72 and a longtime resident of Alexandria, VA and a member of the Fairlington United Methodist Church. She is survived by her brother, James Wheeler and sister-in-law, Marjorie Wheeler of Alexandria; niece, Michelle Wheeler (Eric Muller); grandniece, Kelsey Muller; and grandnephew Nathan Muller of Canton, GA; and numerous cousins.Sandra is a graduate of Hammond High School in Alexandria and holds a bachelor's degree from Methodist University in Fayetteville, NC. Sandra started her career as a recruiter for Kelly Temp Services and later served in the Human Resources Departments of the Arlington Hospital and Airlines Reporting Corporation, American Meat Institute, and later as the Human Resources Director for The National Rural Electric Cooperative Association.Funeral services will be held at a later date.

Published in The Washington Post on Jul. 31, 2020.
