Sandy Frank
On Tuesday, November 24, 2020, Sandy Frank of Potomac, MD passed away. Beloved husband of Emily Robins Frank; loving father of Pamela Frank and Joshua Frank; cherished grandfather of Isabella; predeceased by his parents, Sol and Dorothy, and sister Shelley. A private graveside service and interment will be held at King David Memorial Garden on Sunday, November 29, 2020. A public memorial service will be held after Covid-19. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made by contacting The Leukemia And Lymphoma Society
Mid-Atlantic at (703) 399-2900 or directly to his Light the Night Team at https://pages.lls.org/ltn/nca/Mont
comd20/SandyFrank. Arrangements by Hines-Rinaldi FH, LLC under Jewish Funeral Practices Committee of Greater Washington Contract.