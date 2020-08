Or Copy this URL to Share



SANDY STIFFMAN

Sandy Stiffman, born in Baltimore, MD, beloved husband of Karen Rosenthal; son of Judy and Jerry Stiffman; and brother of Paula Goren, passed away on July 30, 2020 in Bethesda, MD. Brilliant, with a keen sense of the absurd, lover of dogs, lover of debate, he will be remembered with a smile by all who knew him. No memorial service is planned at this time.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store