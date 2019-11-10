The Washington Post

SANDYLEE MACCOBY

Joseph Gawler's Sons, LLC
5130 Wisconsin Ave NW
Washington, DC
20016
(202)-966-6400
Notice
Sandylee Maccoby  

Passed away on November 4,2019 after a long illness. She was the beloved wife of Michael, loving mother of Annie Berglof, Izette Folger, Nora Maccoby Hathaway, and Max Maccoby, grandmother of Alexandra and Katie Berglof, Nicholas and Camilla Folger, William Hathaway, Ida and Martin Maccoby.
She was born in Boston, MA in 1933, graduated from Rosemary Hall and Smith College. She was a champion figure skater, artist and novelist. She taught French and Spanish at Georgetown Day Middle School. A celebration of her life will take place on November 30. For information, call 202 895 8922.
Published in The Washington Post on Nov. 10, 2019
Washington, DC   (202) 966-6400
