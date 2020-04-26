

Sangaroon Alexandra Choopun

"Sandy"



As a teenager, she went out for a ride and never went back.

Sandy grew up in Thailand as the youngest of seven children. While in high school she developed an aptitude for writing and some of her work was published in the local newspaper. At the age of 18 Sandy realized that she would need to leave home to pursue her ambitions, and thanks to a bequest from her father, she left on a solo world voyage - never to return. Upon arriving in America, she entered nursing school and in 1969 Senator Walter Mondale generously introduced Senate Bill 999 which ultimately enabled her to complete her medical career in the United States. She worked at Washington Adventist Hospital and at Georgetown University Hospital, then later moved to Virginia where she would retire after a 40-year career. Sandy travelled extensively, attended mass whenever she could, and pursued her love of writing through prolific correspondence with her friends and family. The Church was always a source of great comfort for her and Fr. Paul V. Heller and Fr. Paul T. Lutov provided solace and assistance during her times of greatest need. She would recount their kindness for the rest of her life.

Sandy enjoyed the company of her pets which included a monkey named Didi, a horse named Silver Cloud, a dog named Eiffel, four dogs named Alfie, another named ZooBee and an assortment of birds, turtles, and goldfish. For awhile she left food out daily for a chirping cricket that later turned out to be a defective smoke detector. She drove a baby blue Karmann Ghia convertible for 15 years and somehow managed to avoid ever driving on a freeway. Sandy never regretted her decision to move to this country, and she always marveled at the kindness of strangers.

She was born on Wednesday April 27, 1938 in the Thai province of Nakorn Srithamraj. Her given name in Thai means "morning light.". Her father, Damrong, was a doctor who travelled and completed his medical training in Europe. Her beloved mother, Mimi, was a homemaker. Sandy was perhaps the last living person who knew her parents and could remember the sound of their voices. Sandy died on Wednesday April 8, 2020 in Los Gatos, California.

She is survived by her only child, Niki, and his wife Christy. Sandy was an exceptionally devoted mother and starting at 6:44 on that cool October morning, she was always in his corner. For instance, although she dreaded the day that Niki would start driving, Sandy knew how eager he was to get behind the wheel so she surprised him on his 16th birthday by pulling him out of class early so they could get his license. She thought only about her son, forgave his many faults, and cherished their time together. Niki is deeply grateful to his mother and to the Thai grandparents he never met. Sandy will be remembered in the morning light.