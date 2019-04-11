

On April 8, 2019; of Washington, DC, beloved husband of the late Ann Pontiere; son of the late Fortunato and Chiarina Pontiere; brother of the late Adelina, Antonia and Filomena Pontiere. He is survived by his devoted sister Teresa, sister-in-laws Geraldine Y. Campbell and Sarah H. Young, brother-in-law, William K. Young and the late John W. Young. He is also survived by many caring nieces and nephews, and great-nieces and nephews. Visitation for guests will be offered at the sanctuary of the Church of the Annunciation, 3810 Massachusetts Ave., NW on Monday, April 15, 2019 at 10 a.m. with a Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 11 a.m. Interment will take place at the Arlington National Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Scholarship fund of Santo F. and Ann Young Pontiere need-based Scholarship, Duquesne University, 600 Forbes Ave. Pittsburgh, PA 15282, c/o the Department of University Advancement.