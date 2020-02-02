

Sara LEE Newman Bertrand

(Age 62)



Passed away comfortably in her home in Gainesville, FL, on January 31, 2020, in the company of her husband and beloved dog.

Sara was born on April 19, 1957 in Philadelphia, PA, to Harry and Norma Newman where she spent her formative years before attending The Pennsylvania State University where she received her BA in Criminal Justice. Sara started her career and family in Philadelphia before moving to San Diego, CA where she resumed her career as a paralegal for Lincoln, Gustafson, & Cercos, LLP. She expanded her family in southern California before relocating to northern Virginia where she raised her sons and was a proud sports Mom. She met her husband Jacques in Suffolk, VA before moving to Gainesville, FL in 2011 and retiring.

Sara possessed the ability to forge lifelong relationships with friends from coast to coast. She loved playing golf, bowling and traveling to play and win in mahjong tournaments. She was a creative soul loved to quilt, sew, bake and cook. Sara was an excellent hostess and had a passion for serving her community as an active citizen. In her retirement, she served as a poll worker on election days, she was a cheery substitute Hebrew school teacher and volunteer for Haven advanced illness care. Above all else, Sara was a devoted wife, loving mother and Mom-Mom that prioritized spending time with family.

In addition to her husband of nine years Jacques, she is survived by her sons, Brett Steiner (Erin) and Jarred Steiner (Maggie), her step-children, Chase Bertrand (Nicole) and Maggie Bertrand, her four grandchildren, Lola, Logan, Lily, and Noah, her sister, Gail Gorenstein (Charlie) and will be missed by her beloved dog, Mickey.

Funeral services will be held Monday, February 3, 2020 at Congregation B'Nai Israel, 3830 NW 16 Blvd., Gainesville at 3 p.m. with Rabbi David Kaiman officiating. Burial will follow at B'Nai Israel Cemetery. The family is sitting Shiva at the home of Sara and Jacques Bertrand, 9221 SW 84th Street, Gainesville, FL 32608.