BIRCH SARA RUTH BIRCH A beloved daughter, granddaughter, sister, niece, cousin and friend, Sara Ruth Birch left this world unexpectedly at 21, on October 2, 2020. Born in Fairfax, Virginia on January 11, 1999 to Jim and Diane Birch. Sara grew up in Fairfax Virginia, where she attended Saint Timothy Catholic Elementary School and Fairfax High School. She was currently in her Senior Year at Virginia Commonwealth University where she majored in English Literature. Sara was an avid reader, writer, lover of the arts and a devotee of cutting-edge fashion. During the past few semesters, Sara was extremely passionate to her publishing and editing internship at VCU. An open-minded sweet and gentle soul, there was not a person or friend she did not seek to help, regardless of the circumstance. Fierce loyalty is how many described her emotional commitment to her friends and family. She was beautiful, funny, outgoing, creative, witty, genuine and authentic. She earned the admiration and respect of her friends with her "old soul". We will always remember her infectious smile, piercing blue eyes, and caring personality. Her presence in our lives will be sorely missed. When you think of Sara, celebrate the good memories you have of her. Remember that life is fragile, short, and should be lived to the fullest. Sara was preceded in death by her Grandfather James Andrew Zehfuss, and her Grandmother Linda Westfall. She leaves behind her parents, sister Emma, brother Jimmy, grandparents Jim and Lina Birch, Irene Zehfuss, aunts Lori Zehfuss, Jodi Anderson and uncles Michael Birch and Rob Anderson. Additionally, Sara leaves behind cherished cousins and many close friends. A private viewing will be held on Monday, October 12, 2020 at Fairfax Memorial Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held Tuesday October 13, 2020 at Saint Timothy Catholic Church in Chantilly, Virginia. Tuesdays services will include a viewing from 9 to 10:15 a.m. and Mass at 10:30 a.m. All are welcome to the interment immediately following the mass, at Fairfax Memorial Park. Friends may gather after for a reception at International Country Club. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that a donation be made to the Elizabeth Ann Healy Foundation, including Sara Birch in the memo section. Donations are to be mailed to Piedmont Wealth Advisory, 12030 Sunrise Valley Drive, Suite 325, Reston, VA 20191. Please contact Piedmont at 571-313-5302 for further questions. All Cards and Notes will be forwarded to the Birch Family.



