SARA DILLARD
SARA LOUISE DILLARD  
Of Brandywine, MD passed away peacefully on Sunday, August 30, 2020. She is survived by her children, Barry Dillard of Newport, MN, Wilfred "Bill" Dillard of Clinton, MD and Betty "Betsy" (Isaac) Oliver of Brandywine, MD; eight grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends. Service will be held Friday, September 4, 2020 at Ebenezer AME Church, 7707 Allentown Rd., Fort Washington, MD, Viewing 10 a.m., Private Service 11 a.m. Interment Trinity Memorial Gardens, Waldorf, MD. Service will be live streamed at ebenezerame.org. Arrangements by STRICKLAND FUNERAL SERVICES.www.stricklandfuneralservices.com  

Published in The Washington Post on Sep. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
4
Viewing
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Ebenezer AME Church
SEP
4
Service
11:00 AM
Ebenezer AME Church
