SARA DILLARD

SARA LOUISE DILLARD
Of Brandywine, MD passed away peacefully on Sunday, August 30, 2020. She is survived by her children, Barry Dillard of Newport, MN, Wilfred "Bill" Dillard of Clinton, MD and Betty "Betsy" (Isaac) Oliver of Brandywine, MD; eight grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends. Service will be held Friday, September 4, 2020 at Ebenezer AME Church, 7707 Allentown Rd., Fort Washington, MD, Viewing 10 a.m., Private Service 11 a.m. Interment Trinity Memorial Gardens, Waldorf, MD. Service will be live streamed at ebenezerame.org
. Arrangements by STRICKLAND FUNERAL SERVICES.www.stricklandfuneralservices.com