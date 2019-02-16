

SARA CUMMINS FLATAU



Sara Cummins Flatau passed away peacefully on January 29, 2019 after a brief illness at her home in Riderwood Village, Silver Spring, Maryland. She was the beloved mother of Jane Flatau Ross (Alfred), and Alison Flatau (Patricia Bryant), and is also survived by daughter-in-law Linda Mittel and three grandchildren, Adrian Ross, Caroline Ross Giassi and David Tyler Flatau. Her husband, Jack Flatau, son, David Cummins Flatau and brother David Cummins pre-deceased her.

Born October 24, 1924 in Memphis, Tennessee, Sally had a career in the U.S. Foreign Service and as a Spanish teacher at Danbury High School in Connecticut before her retirement. She was a lifelong traveler, with trips that included Spain, Yugoslavia, China, the Soviet Union, New Zealand, Mexico, and Central America. Lifelong dream trips included visits to Machu Pichu and Egypt, completed as she neared 80-years old. Her visits to Central America included work volunteering as a translator for Heifer International. Adventures included a zip-line tour of the Rain Forest canopy in Costa Rica and hiking and camping with her daughter in the Rocky Mountains.

Moving to Riderwood Village in 2002, Sally continued to travel and to engage with her community, organizing a Spanish Club, volunteering as a teacher of English as a second language for staff members in need, and regularly attending courses offered on campus by the local community college. She was delighted that her daughters and grandchildren have continued to follow her adventurous spirit in wide ranging travels, and also that her love of gardening has also been firmly established in the next generation.

A celebration of her life will be held at the Riderwood Chapel in Silver Spring on Sunday, February 24, at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in her honor to the Unitarian Universalist Association of Riderwood or to the Employee Scholarship Fund of Riderwood Village.