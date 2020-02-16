

Sara Elizabeth Hamilton

"Sal" (Age 98)



Of Vienna, VA passed away peacefully at home on February 11, 2020. Beloved wife of the late James M. Hamilton; devoted mother of Jeanne Stenlund, Kris White (Bob), Sara Hamilton, Kathi Hamilton, Karen Hamilton, and the late Jim and Bill Hamilton; daughter of the late Peter and Anna Scheidt; sister of Pete Scheid (Babe), Chuck Scheidt (Jeanne), Andy Scheidt (Edith), Ed Scheid (Marge), Anna Mae Dertz (Ray), Dick Scheidt (Nancy and Fran). She is also survived by six grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren. Sara was active with the OLGC Women's Club and Vienna Women's Club, as well as with Catholic Daughters of Virginia. She was both a Girl Scout and Boy Scout troop leader for many years. In her spare time, Sara enjoyed quilting, bowling, rosary making and getting together with other fellow military wives. She will be dearly missed. Relatives and friends are invited to Sara's Life Celebration at Money and King Funeral Home, 171 West Maple Avenue, Vienna, VA on Wednesday, February 19 from 5 to 8 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Our Lady of Good Counsel Catholic Church, 8601 Wolftrap Road, Vienna, VA on Thursday, February 20 at 11 a.m. Interment at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to your local fire department, police department, or EMT department. Online condolences and fond memories of Sara may be offered to the family at