SARA CHRISTINE JONES-LOFTON
Departed this life on July 25, 2019 at Hope Assisted Living in Laurel, MD.
A resident of Columbia, MD. Beloved mother of Anette Lofton, grandmother of Nehemiah Lofton-Bing; sister of Lorraine Thompson. She is also survived by one niece, one great-niece, one nephew and a host of relatives and friends. Family will receive friends at First Baptist Church of Glenarden Ministry Center, 3600 Brightseat Rd., Landover, MD 20785, Tuesday, August 6, Viewing at 10 a.m., followed by service at 11 a.m. Interment at Ft. Lincoln Cemetery at 3401 Bladensburg Road, Brentwood, MD. Arrangements by Ft. Lincoln Funeral Home.