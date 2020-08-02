SARA ESTHER YUDOVICH KITTRIE 1937 - 2020 Sara passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 18, 2020 in Rockville, Maryland at the age of 83. Sara was born in Mexico City, Mexico to an Orthodox Jewish family of Polish and Lithuanian descent. She moved to the U.S. at age 15 to live with her aunt, uncle, and cousins in Chicago, Illinois. As a young adult, Sara met Dr. Nicholas N. Kittrie, to whom she was married for 57 years, until his passing in December 2019. Sara earned a B.A. and Master's degree in Education from American University and a Master's in Social Work from Yeshiva University. She started her career as a school teacher. However, for much of her professional life she worked as a social worker, predominantly with the Hispanic community. Sara specialized in therapy for substance abuse and domestic violence cases. In her later years, she addressed the mental health needs of the broader community. Sara was committed to helping others heal themselves and create more positive, productive paths in their lives. With her patience, compassion, generosity, persistence, and determination, Sara was able to change lives for the better, person by person and family by family. Her actions embraced the Jewish value of "Tikkun Olam," repairing the world to make it more compassionate, just, and peaceful. Sara was an embodiment of menschlichkeit. With her humble manner, she was guided by an internal moral compass to do right, not by a need for external accolades or material rewards. Sara was a lifelong learner and avid reader. She was passionate about music, world cultures, cooking, brain science, psychology, naturopathic medicine, travel, yoga, and Judaism. Sara had a memorable, lilting singing voice that added grace to Shabbat, holidays and other festive occasions. Additionally, she was multilingual: fluent in English, Spanish, Hebrew, and Yiddish, and conversational in French. Sara was a social magnet who nurtured a broad constellation of life-long relationships with friends around the world. Throughout her life, she was deeply committed to cultivating a sense of family and community, and established a strong nucleus of family and friends, especially extraordinary women friends. Sara was predeceased by her husband of 57 years, Dr. Nicholas N. Kittrie, and her parents, Salomon Yudovich and Clara Burak. She was the loving mother of Orde, Norda and Zachary Kittrie. Cherished grandmother to Julian, Jordan, Ari, Gabriella Clara, Theodore, and Truman. She is survived by her brother and sister: Dr. Manuel Yudovich of Mexico and Sylvia Cohen of Israel. Beloved by her family and friends, Sara will be missed tremendously. Her memory will be cherished by all those she touched. She was buried at the Garden of Remembrance in Clarksburg, Maryland beside her husband. Donations in Sara Kittrie's memory can be made to the Charles E. Smith Life Communities (the Hebrew Home of Greater Washington), where Sara lived the last several years of her life.Beloved by her family and friends, Sara will be missed tremendously. Her memory will be cherished by all those she touched. She was buried at the Garden of Remembrance in Clarksburg, Maryland beside her husband. Donations in Sara Kittrie's memory can be made to the Charles E. Smith Life Communities (the Hebrew Home of Greater Washington), where Sara lived the last several years of her life.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store