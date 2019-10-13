Sara Sue Lucas (Age 79)
Of Ashburn, VA passed away peacefully at home on September 19, 2019. Sara was born in Frankfort, Indiana to Charles and Elizabeth Lewis Stewart on February 17, 1940. She was a career CIA employee and retired in 1997. She is survived by her loving husband Brig. Gen. James Walter Lucas, USAF (Ret.) of Ashburn, VA.; her daughter Catherine Lucas Fulkerson; son-in-law John David Fulkerson; and granddaughter Sara Anne Fulkerson of Reston, VA. Service at Ft. Myer Chapel, Friday, December 20 at 11 a.m. Interment Arlington National Cemetery. Info and condolences at ADAMS-GREEN FUNERAL HOME,