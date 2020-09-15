SARA MASHEK



Sara Allen STONE Mashek (Age 88)

Passed away peacefully in her home on September 10, 2020 after a courageous fight against cancer. Born and raised in central Tennessee, Sara was a stewardess based in Dallas, TX when she met Ft. Hood-stationed Lt. John Mashek from North Dakota. The couple married in 1955 and moved back and forth between Texas and the nation's capital three times, Sara supporting her husband's career as a journalist and raising four boys in Houston and Potomac, MD. In 1985, the Masheks moved to Georgetown where Sara was involved in the Christ Child Society Opportunity Shop, her churches, Georgetown Villages, The National Society of the Colonial Dames of America, as well as book groups and The CRS Group. She also served as block captain in her neighborhood for many years. Her husband John preceded her in death in 2009. She is survived by their four sons; James of Bowling Green, KY, David (Maureen) of Pittsburgh, PA, Thomas (Helen) of Swarthmore, PA, and William (Marianne) of Bethesda, MD, and seven grandchildren, who adored her as a gentle and loving matriarch of her family. Her three younger sisters, Sissy Rogers, Jamie Doty and Statia Daniels also survive her. A family service will be held at Christ Church Georgetown, and a celebration of Sara's life will be held at a later date for her many friends. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Christ Child Society of Washington or Christ Church Homeless Services.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store