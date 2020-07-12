Sara Cheshire Whitestone (Age 66)
Passed away June 28, 2020. A lifelong Alexandrian, Sara was proud of her family and was known to often share photos and stories of her beloved grandsons. She loved gardening, crab picks, the beach, playing blackjack in Atlantic City and most of all spending time with her loved ones. Sara was an organizer of many George Washington High School reunions and stayed close to many friends of TCW Class of 1972. She is survived by countless loving relatives and friends including two children, Adrienne Whitestone and Paul Whitestone, his wife, Katie, and their sons, Camden and Brooks. A celebration of life will be held on Thursday, July 16, details will be shared with friends and family. Online condolences can be made at www.EverlyWheatley.com/tributes/Sara-Whitestone
. Private funeral services at the Presbyterian Cemetery & Columbarium to be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the American Foundation of Suicide Prevention [afsp.donordrive.com
] as Sara was an avid supporter and teammate of Team Allie's Wonderland in memory of her niece.