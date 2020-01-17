Sarah Land Anderson "Sallie"
Peacefully on Sunday, January 12, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Richard "Dick" B. Anderson, LCDR, USN (Ret.), devoted mother to Richard (Randy) B. Anderson, Jr (Jocelyn), cherished grandmother to Scott R. Anderson, Esq. (Elizabeth) and Dr. Ryan E. Anderson (Haley) and loving great grandmother to Rowan E. Anderson. In her last years Sallie was grateful to the compassion so generously given to her by her care giver, Susan Williams. She will be deeply missed by all.
Sallie was born July 18, 1928 and raised in Virginia Beach, Virginia where after earning a Bachelor's degree from what is now Longwood University she met the love of her life, Dick Anderson who was assigned to Norfolk Naval Station. Sallie and Dick enjoyed each other's company for 58 years traveling abroad frequently for both work and pleasure. Their final home together was in McLean Virginia where they worshipped at Immanuel Presbyterian Church. After Dick's passing in 2010 Sallie lived with her son and daughter-in-law and later at Vinson Hall/Arleigh Burke Pavilion also in McLean. Sallie was a member of ARCS Foundation and the Salvation Army
Auxiliary. She and Dick participated in the Black Tie Club and the Saturday Night Dinner Dance at the Sulgraves Club. They were also members of the Army Navy Town Club. As a couple they had many friends and loved the social life and a good party.
Sallie's life will be celebrated when she rejoins her husband at a graveside service to be held at Arlington National Cemetery on a date to be determined. Contributions in Sallie's memory may be made to the Virginia Hospital Center Foundation, 1701 N. George Mason Drive, Arlington,VA 22205, vhcfoundation.com
.