SARAH BANKS
SARAH JAYNE BANKS  
On Tuesday, July 28, 2020, Sarah Jayne Banks of Suitland, Maryland entered into eternal rest. Loving sister of Evon, and Sharon Banks. Also survived by two nieces, JoVonna (Ju) Gatling, and Jasmine Shingles; one great nephew, Justice Gatling; many other relatives and friends. Family will receive friends on Saturday, August 8, from 10:30 a.m. until the time of funeral service at 11:30 a.m. at Wiseman Funeral Chapel, 7531 Old Alexandria Ferry Road, Clinton, Maryland. Interment Resurrection Cemetery.www.wisemanfuneralhome.net  


Published in The Washington Post on Aug. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
8
Visitation
10:30 - 11:30 AM
Wiseman Funeral Home - Clinton
AUG
8
Funeral service
11:30 AM
Wiseman Funeral Home - Clinton
