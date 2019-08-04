

Sarah Oretha Bennett

(Age 80)



Of Lusby, MD passed away peacefully at home on July 13, 2019. She was born September 26, 1938 in Washington, DC. Sarah was preceded in death by her husband, Frank J. Bennett. She is survived by her four daughters, Ria, Cathy, Chris, and Patty; three grandchildren, Vinny, Carlotta, and Nicholas, and niece, Angela Philpott. She cherished 42 years with her loving husband, Frankie, adored her four daughters, her niece and was a very proud Nana to her three grandchildren. Always the love of her family and cherished by many friends, she will live on forever in our hearts.

A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, August 23, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Holy Family Catholic Church, 826 Central Avenue, Davidsonville, MD 21035. Inurnment will be in the Maryland Veterans Cemetery, Cheltenham, MD at a later date.