SARAH BENTON



SARAH E. BENTON (Age 93)

Sarah E. Benton died peacefully on October 5, 2020. A License Practical Nurse at Washington Hospital Center in the nursery. Wednesday, October 28, Public viewing 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Service 1:30 to 2:30 p.m., J.B. Jenkins Funeral Home, Inc. 7474 Landover Rd., Landover, MD 20785. Both Live Stream via J.B. Jenkins website, under Sarah E. Benton. Her second husband, Rufus Allen Benton preceded her. She is survived by first husband, Burtell M. Jefferson, her daughter, Dr. Sheila Jefferson and a son, Maurice Jefferson (Judy), grandsons, Ramar Vaughan, Sr. (Diana) and Martell Jefferson, great grandson, Ramar Jr. and a great-granddaughter, Raegan: her brother, Theodore Ross (Sharon) and a sister, Alice McClardy, a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.



