SARAH ELIZABETH BRIDGETT  

Peacefully entered into eternal rest on Monday, May 6, 2019. Survived by her daughter, Tammy Jordan of Hyattsville, MD and three brothers, Charles Jordan (Vicky) of Front Royal, VA, William Jordan (Betty Lou) of Winchester, VA and Eugene Jordan (Tina) of Stephens City, VA; nieces, nephews, and a host of other family and friends.. All are invited to celebrate her life on Wednesday, May 15 at 9:30 a.m. Family Hour and 10:30 a.m. Service at J.B. Jenkins Funeral Home, 7474 Landover Rd. Interment Resurrection Cemetery.
Published in The Washington Post on May 13, 2019
