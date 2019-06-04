

SARAH M. BULLOCK



Entered into eternal rest on Monday, May 27, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Frank Bullock, Jr. She is survived by one son DeVal Bullock (Jarie); daughters, Joel Bullock and Corliss Richardson; six grandchildren, Maurice Bullock (Bysheba), Allen-Michael Richardson (Portia), Berkly

Mumford, Theodora, Dylan and Devynn

Bullock; six great-grandchildren, Rylen, Alvia, Rue, Mahari, Isaiah and Allen-Michael

Richardson, Jr.; sister, Ileen Johnson and Lois Wesson; and a host of other relatives and friends. Visitation 10 a.m., Service 11 a.m. on Friday, June 7 at Maple Springs Baptist Church, 4131 Belt Rd., Capitol Heights, MD. Interment Washington National Cemetery.