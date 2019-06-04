The Washington Post

SARAH BULLOCK

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for SARAH BULLOCK.
Service Information
Hodges-Edwards Funeral Home - Suitland
3910 Silver Hill Road
Suitland, MD
20746
(301)-899-0687
Notice
Send Flowers

 

SARAH M. BULLOCK  

Entered into eternal rest on Monday, May 27, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Frank Bullock, Jr. She is survived by one son DeVal Bullock (Jarie); daughters, Joel Bullock and Corliss Richardson; six grandchildren, Maurice Bullock (Bysheba), Allen-Michael Richardson (Portia), Berkly
Mumford, Theodora, Dylan and Devynn
Bullock; six great-grandchildren, Rylen, Alvia, Rue, Mahari, Isaiah and Allen-Michael
Richardson, Jr.; sister, Ileen Johnson and Lois Wesson; and a host of other relatives and friends. Visitation 10 a.m., Service 11 a.m. on Friday, June 7 at Maple Springs Baptist Church, 4131 Belt Rd., Capitol Heights, MD. Interment Washington National Cemetery.

logo
Published in The Washington Post on June 4, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.