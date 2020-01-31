Sarah W. Burkholder
On Tuesday, January 28, 2020, Sarah W. Burkholder of Rockville, MD. Beloved wife of the late Winfield Scott Burkholder. Loving mother of Deborah Kapp (David), Cynthia Watter, and Kevin Burkholder (Caroline). Daughter of the late John L. Wilhoit, Sr. and Mary R. B. Wilhoit. Sister of Martha W. Franklin of Tallahasee, FL and the late John L. Wilhoit, Jr., Mary W. Wilkey, Margaret W. Sanner. Also survived by four loving grandchildren, William Watter, Erin Kapp, Dana Kapp, and Katherine Watter. Friends may call at Messiah Lutheran Church, Germantown, MD on Saturday, February 1, 2020 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m, where services will be held at 11 a.m. Interment will be private.