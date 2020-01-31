The Washington Post

Sarah Burkholder

Service Information
DeVol Funeral Home
10 East Deer Park Drive
Gaithersburg, MD
20877
(301)-948-6800
Service
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
11:00 AM
Messiah Lutheran Church
Germantown, MD
View Map
Calling hours
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Messiah Lutheran Church
Germantown, MD
View Map
Notice
Sarah W. Burkholder  

On Tuesday, January 28, 2020, Sarah W. Burkholder of Rockville, MD. Beloved wife of the late Winfield Scott Burkholder. Loving mother of Deborah Kapp (David), Cynthia Watter, and Kevin Burkholder (Caroline). Daughter of the late John L. Wilhoit, Sr. and Mary R. B. Wilhoit. Sister of Martha W. Franklin of Tallahasee, FL and the late John L. Wilhoit, Jr., Mary W. Wilkey, Margaret W. Sanner. Also survived by four loving grandchildren, William Watter, Erin Kapp, Dana Kapp, and Katherine Watter. Friends may call at Messiah Lutheran Church, Germantown, MD on Saturday, February 1, 2020 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m, where services will be held at 11 a.m. Interment will be private. Please sign the guestbook at:
Published in The Washington Post on Jan. 31, 2020
