SARAH CARSTENS
1941 - 2020
SARAH JEAN CARSTENS  
August 27, 1941 - September 27, 2020  Sarah Jean Carstens peacefully passed away September 27, 2020 in Washington, DC. She died from acute leukemia. She was 79. Sarah (nee Abbott) grew up in Pennsylvania and Washington, where she graduated from Western High School, studied art at the Corcoran, worked as an executive assistant, and met her German-born husband of 53 years. They lived in Paris, Nairobi and Washington. Sarah was a very kind and caring person. She loved to paint, travel, read, garden, cook, watch movies, and spend time with family at a summer home in Cape May, NJ. She is survived by her husband, Reimer O. Carstens, of Chevy Chase, MD, son Karl, also of Chevy Chase, and daughter, Karen, of Washington, DC. Memorial services are private.   


Published in The Washington Post on Oct. 18, 2020.
