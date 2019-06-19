SARAH LOUISE CLAGGETT
Departed this life peacefully on Tuesday, June 11, 2019. Wife of the late Isaac Ross Claggett, Jr. She is survived by her children, Gloria Rajah, Paula Norman (James), Sharon Marable, James Claggett, Wade Claggett, Faye Hamiln (Rev. Randolph), Eric Claggett, Michael Claggett and Trudy Claggett; siblings Alice Ridgely, Maryann Washington, Joseph Prather (Doris), Willistine Prather and Joanette Prather; a host of nieces, nephews, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends. Family will receive friends on Friday, June 21, 2019 at Goshen United Methodist Church, 19615 Goshen Road, Gaithersburg, MD from 10 a.m. until funeral service at 11 a.m. Interment Brook Grove-Stewartown Cemetery. Entrusted to SNOWDEN FUNERAL HOME. snowdencares.com