SARAH "Sack" COLEMAN

Service Information
Marshall-March Funeral Home - Washington Cathedral Chapel
4217 Ninth Street, N.W.
Washington, DC
20011
(202)-723-1250
Viewing
Friday, Mar. 20, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Walker Memorial Baptist Church
2020 13th St NW
Washington, DC
View Map
Service
Friday, Mar. 20, 2020
11:00 AM
Walker Memorial Baptist Church
2020 13th St NW
Washington, DC
View Map
Notice
Sarah E. Coleman "Sack"  

On Thursday, March 12, 2020. She is survived by her devoted husband, James; daughter, Arcelia; grandchildren, Ralph and Ariel; two sisters, Amanda and Judy and a host of other relatives and friends. She was preceded by her brothers, Arthur, Joseph, Cornelius and Robert and son in-law David. Viewing, 10 a.m. until the time of services, 11 a.m., Friday, March 20, 2020 at Walker Memorial Baptist Church, 2020 13th St NW, Washington, DC 20001. Reverend Ademuyiwa T. Bamiduro. Interment Maryland National Memorial Cemetery, Laurel, MD. Services entrusted to Marshall-March Funeral Home.
 
 

Published in The Washington Post on Mar. 19, 2020
