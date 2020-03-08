Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for SARAH "SALLY" DUNCAN. View Sign Service Information Thibadeau Mortuary Service, P.A. 124 E Diamond Ave Gaithersburg , MD 20877 (301)-495-4950 Send Flowers Notice



Sarah B. Duncan "Sally" (Age 95)

Died peacefully on February 25, 2020. She was born June 13, 1924 in Berea Kentucky to Earnest and Ruby (Couser) Bartlett. She was one of four children, all who predeceased her, brothers Charles and Robert, and a sister, Katherine Marsden. She graduated from Bennington (VT) High School in in 1941. She attended Syracuse University, graduating in 1946. She moved to Washington, DC for a job at the Dept. of Agriculture in Beltsville MD. She married Jack Duncan on October 26, 1946, they were together 39 years until Jack's death in 1985. They had five children, Katherine, Robert, William, Thomas (deceased) and Carol. They lived in Washington, DC, Hyattsville, and Beltsville and then moved to Wheaton in 1952. Her final years (2003-2020) were spent in Asbury Methodist Village in Gaithersburg MD. She was a lifetime Christian educator, teaching Sunday school and eventually earning a Masters of Religious Education in 1983 and a Masters of Divinity in 1988 from Wesley Theological Seminary. She was a founding member of Wheaton Presbyterian Church, active in the DC Presbytery and its Educator's ministry. She will be remembered by her children, Katherine Gordon (Wesley), Robert (Alaine), William (Catherine) and Carol Hinderliter (Robert), also six grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. A memorial service will be held at Guild Chapel on the campus of Asbury Methodist Village on May 9, 2020 at 11 a.m. Online condolences can be expressed at Died peacefully on February 25, 2020. She was born June 13, 1924 in Berea Kentucky to Earnest and Ruby (Couser) Bartlett. She was one of four children, all who predeceased her, brothers Charles and Robert, and a sister, Katherine Marsden. She graduated from Bennington (VT) High School in in 1941. She attended Syracuse University, graduating in 1946. She moved to Washington, DC for a job at the Dept. of Agriculture in Beltsville MD. She married Jack Duncan on October 26, 1946, they were together 39 years until Jack's death in 1985. They had five children, Katherine, Robert, William, Thomas (deceased) and Carol. They lived in Washington, DC, Hyattsville, and Beltsville and then moved to Wheaton in 1952. Her final years (2003-2020) were spent in Asbury Methodist Village in Gaithersburg MD. She was a lifetime Christian educator, teaching Sunday school and eventually earning a Masters of Religious Education in 1983 and a Masters of Divinity in 1988 from Wesley Theological Seminary. She was a founding member of Wheaton Presbyterian Church, active in the DC Presbytery and its Educator's ministry. She will be remembered by her children, Katherine Gordon (Wesley), Robert (Alaine), William (Catherine) and Carol Hinderliter (Robert), also six grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. A memorial service will be held at Guild Chapel on the campus of Asbury Methodist Village on May 9, 2020 at 11 a.m. Online condolences can be expressed at https://interfaithfunerals.com/book-of-memories/4121297/Duncan-Sarah . In lieu of flowers donations can be made to National Capital Presbytery, 11300 Rockville Pike, Suite 408 Rockville, MD 20852 and in the memo line indicate Educators Fund S. Duncan.

Published in The Washington Post on Mar. 8, 2020 Print | View Guest Book Return to Today's Death Notices for The Washington Post Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close