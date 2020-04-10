

SARAH FAIRMAN ENGEL "Sallie"

November 3, 1926 ~ April 7, 2020



Born Sarah "Sallie" Lawrence Fairman in Annapolis, MD, November 3, 1926, beloved spouse of 63 years to Capt. Wilson Farnsworth Engel, Jr., USN, Ret., and daughter of Francis Evarts Fairman, Jr., and Sarah Lawrence Cooper Fairman.

A brilliant student and inspiring teacher, she was universally loved for her empathy, her selfless devotion to her family, her students, members of the US Naval Academy Class of 1946, and her country. Her courage, faith, wit and positive attitude will not be forgotten.

Graduate of The Baldwin School Class of 1945 and student at Haverford Prep, Mills College and Norfolk College of William & Mary, she was the revered private tutor of over 250 high-school and college math and chemistry students at her Annandale, VA, residence for 50 years. A lifelong learner and early adopter of computer technology, she served as an officer of the Hampton Roads Epson User's Group and of hardware vendor ARI, Inc. A renaissance woman, she loved to read, garden, cook, research holistic cures and explore emerging high-tech developments. Owner of shelties, she enjoyed walking her dogs and observing the myriad of birds she attracted to her back yard. She was a member of the Annandale Methodist Church.

Survived by her brother Francis Evarts Fairman, III, 96, of Pittsburgh, PA, four happily married children: Dr. Wilson F. Engel, III (Charlene), of Gilbert, AZ, Dr. Frank P. Engel (Sandi), of Orlando, FL, Sarah "Sallie" Engel Nold (William), of Summerville, SC, and Dr. David D. Engel (Dorothy), of La Jolla, CA, 15 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren.

Funeral arrangements are strictly private--please continue to observe covid-19 sequestration rules, with memorial donations to educational or charitable institution(s).