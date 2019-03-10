Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for SARAH FEWELL.



Sarah Jane Fewell



Passed away peacefully on March 5, 2019 at the age of 79 at Leewood Healthcare Center. She was predeceased by her parents, Albert and Effie Mae Braun, her loving spouse, Robert "Billy' Fewell, and brother, Eugene Braun. She is survived by her son, Robert Edward Fewell, as well as five nieces and nephews.

A funeral service will be held at Everly Wheatley Funeral Home, 1500 W. Braddock Rd., Alexandria, VA on March 12. Family will receive guests from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. Funeral Service to begin at 12 p.m. Interment to follow at Mt. Comfort Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to Capital Caring.